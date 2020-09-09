North Kildare TD today raising issue of fathers not being allowed at birth of their babies

Access to hospitals by partners and fathers issue in Dáil today

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

The issue of access by partners of expectant mothers for hospital visits and births will be raised in the Dáil this afternoon with the Minister for Health by Deputies Réada Cronin and Holly Cairns.

It is one of the topical issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion today from 2.19pm.

The Deputies have two minutes each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has four minutes to reply.
The Deputies have one minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has two minutes for a concluding statement.