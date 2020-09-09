Appeals for witnesses following death of pensioner on M50 crash yesterday

Gardaí in Rathfarnham are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the M50 between junction 12 and junction 13 southbound, yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.50pm yesterday, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a collision on the hard shoulder of the M50.

The car driver, a male aged 70 years, collided with the rear of the lorry and was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will take place. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along this route between 2.30pm and 3.00pm to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to Rathfarnham Garda Station 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.