Historic former Naas shop to be converted into apartments

Planning permission has been granted to a former Naas shop premises to be redeveloped as apartments.

Foxe's clothing shop, at the Fairgreen end of South Main Street closed some years ago.

The project is worth around €500,000.

Approval was granted to alter the existing two-storey dwelling with a two-storey and single rear extension to create two two-bedroom apartments.

It’s also planned to alter the existing unit to creast an office/shop.

It’s envisaged a detached out building will be partially demolished.

The premises is a protected structure, built around 1840 and was renovated in 1960.