BMW seized after motorist was Learner unaccompanied by qualified driver

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this car travelling at 154 km/hr on the M9.

Officers said it then transpired that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner.

The Vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act.

Court proceedings will follow in the coming weeks.

New changes to the Road Traffic Act known as the ‘Clancy Amendment’ in 2018 made it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to knowingly allow an unaccompanied learner or an unlicensed person to drive his or her vehicle.

The provisions also extend the power of detention under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 to allow the Garda Síochána to detain a vehicle being driven, in the Garda’s opinion, by an unaccompanied learner.