Go west! Four-bed on Wild Atlantic Way for only €55k

This detached three bedroom house has a large garden as part of its one-third of an acre site.

The property, which extends to approximately 112 sq. m (1,205 sq. ft), requires modernization.

The two-storey home beneath a pitched roof has large gardens to the front and rear.

Lettermore is a Gaeltacht village in County Galway situated approximately 49 km west of Galway city.

Lettermore Causeway is located on the southern edge of the village of Lettermore. The Wild Atlantic Way ends at the Causeway bridge. After the causeway, the road leads further to the islands Gorumna and Lettermullan.

The property is being sold at an upcoming BidX1 auction.