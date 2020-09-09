Dogs are attacking local residents in Kildare estate - Councillor

Dogs are attacking people in a Co Kildare estate, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Brian Dooley will be raising the issue at the Joint Policing Committee meeting in Newbridge Town Hall on Monday.

Declining to identify the estate, the politician said: "Since my time in the Council, the issue of dogs attacking people in this estate has been ongoing.

"There needs to be a resolution to this issue. This week, an elderly lady was attacked and its only a matter of time till a child is mauled."

Cllr Dooley said that local residents are frustrated over the issue.

The issue is due to be discussed by the Kildare JPC which is made up of senior Gardaí, councillors, TDs, Senators and representatives of Kildare Co Council, Tusla and other agencies.

JPCs were set up under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 which introduced a Committee in each local authority area.

The bodies are designed to provide a forum for cross-community co-operation on policing and crime issues between Gardaí, local authority officials, councillors and the community and voluntary sectors.