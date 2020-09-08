Unite says it is 'appalled' at arrest of former Debenhams workers in Dublin

Unite Regional Secretary Jackie Pollock says Debenhams workers are left with no choice but fight for their basic rights.Unite expresses full support for the Debenhams workers.

Union says it is condemning the arrest of workers, in what it is says were engaged in peaceful occupation.

The statement from Unite says: "Unite has expressed its full support with Debenhams workers who have spent the past 152 days picketing the company and today found themselves with no alternative but to occupy company premises in Dublin and Cork. The union condemned the arrest of occupying workers in Dublin as an ‘outrageous response to a peaceful occupation."

Unite Regional Secretary Jackie Pollock today sent a message of solidarity to the workers, saying:

Mr Pollock said: “Unite fully supports Debenhams workers taking action to defend their rights.

The workers have been left high and dry not only by the company’s actions but also by the failure of successive governments to implement the 2016 Duffy-Cahill proposals and legislate for such situations, allowing Debenhams to tear up a collectively negotiated redundancy agreement and transfer assets over the UK. These workers are not the first group of workers to find themselves in this situation, and they won’t be the last until the Government acts."

He said: "Debenhams workers have been left with no choice but to take action to defend their most basic rights. Their decision to occupy company premises in Dublin and Cork was born out of frustration, and Unite is appalled that workers were arrested in an outrageous response to a peaceful occupation. Unite stands in full solidarity with the workers."





