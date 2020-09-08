HSE warns that 'no-shows' at Kildare testing centre is slowing up system

Almost 3,000 local people have been tested at a Covid-19 testing hub at Punchestown since it opened over two weeks ago.

However the HSE said the high number of people not turning up for appointments has an impact on the health of local communities as well affecting the efficiency of the system.

The drive-through testing centre was quickly set up to respond to an increase in cases.

Figures provided by the HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare Organisation said 2,856 people were tested up to Sunday night.

The number of tests varied from day to day but the highest number — 338 — was carried out on Friday, September 4.

Worryingly, around 12% or one in eight people didn't turn up for a test arranged by their GP.

A total of 51 failed to attend for an appointment on Friday, August 28.

The HSE said that patients who fail to attend are followed up by the Community Testing Team.

A spokesperson added: “The HSE encourages people to attend for their swabbing appointment as this is so important for themselves, their families and all our communities.

“The high number of people not attending is affecting our ability to offer tests to other people in a more timely manner.”

The HSE thanked Punchestown Racecourse, the Defence Forces and local volunteers.