Missing 15-year-old girl has been located

A missing 15-year-old teenager has been located after being missing since Friday last.

Katie Boswell was last seen in the Tallaght area on September 4 at approximately 9pm when she left her home on Donomore Crescent.

However Gardaí said: "Katie Boswell, 15 years, has been located safe and well.

"We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter."