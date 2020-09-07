Missing 15-year-old girl has been located
Katie was last seen in Tallaght on September 4
A missing 15-year-old teenager has been located after being missing since Friday last.
Katie Boswell was last seen in the Tallaght area on September 4 at approximately 9pm when she left her home on Donomore Crescent.
However Gardaí said: "Katie Boswell, 15 years, has been located safe and well.
"We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter."
