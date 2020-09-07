COVID-19 LATEST: No cases in Kildare but warning that "anyone you meet may be carrying virus"

There were no new Covid-19 cases in Co Kildare reported up to Sunday night, it was confirmed.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 6th September, the HPSC has been notified of 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

45 are men / 57 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

56 in Dublin, 11 in Leitrim, 6 in Galway, and 29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.



The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are monitoring with growing concern the number of cases nationally, particularly in Limerick and Dublin.

"The next seven days are vital; everyone needs to reduce their contacts and assume any person you do meet may be carrying the virus.”

Professor Pete Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit, said; “Now is the time to plan for the winter months ahead. Take control of your own environment by ensuring your household is up to date on, and actioning, the public health advice. Make it a habit to get outside, to socialise and exercise safely and automatically physically distance from others. Adapt to covid-responsible behaviours in and out of the home.

“Plan for the milestones; such as Halloween, Christmas and New Years Eve within a COVID-19 environment. Be innovative in how you can celebrate safely with loved ones.

“This year will bring added challenges so prioritise your mental and physical health, know how you will invest in them each week.

“Choose your close network of social visitors this winter and prioritise members of your family or friends who may be more isolated.”

Dr. Abigail Collins, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE, said; “In order to keep our schools open, we must be vigilant in our own homes – be prepared for the choices and actions every individual in your household will have to take over the coming months. If we can take control of our homes and ensure they are COVID-compliant over the winter period, we will maximally protect our communities. In this pandemic, actions on a small scale have the greatest impact.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “It is important that we remain alert to COVID-19. We know how to act, now it is time to refocus our efforts. Know how to wear a face covering appropriately and how to safely remove and dispose of it. Incorrect use of a face covering can increase your risk of infection. I would urge all families and households to watch the how-to-guide on face coverings and practice safe use.”