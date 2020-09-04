Concerns raised over spot flooding at Kildare bottle bank

Cllr Tim Durkan has called on Kilare Co Council resolve a flooding issue at Broadford bottle bank in north Kildare.

The Council said the Environment Section will examine the issue in conjunction with the Municipal District Office to ascertain the extent of the problem.

Officials said that if intervention is required, the Environment section will arrange for the works to be undertaken.

The issue was raised at this week's local Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Durkan also asked if the Council has any plans to carry out resurfacing works outside Broadford National School given what he described as the "poor condition" of the road and car park.

The Council said it currently has no plans to undertake resurfacing works at this location.

But officials added that the works will be added to the list of projects for considering if and when funding allows and if councillors wished to assign Local Property Tax funding, these works can be expedited.