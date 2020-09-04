Intel sponsors property marking machine for An Garda Siochána

INTEL in Leixlip has sponsored a property marking machine for An Garda Siochana.

This device is designed to uniquely mark various items be it bicycles, trailers or machinery with the owners' Eircodes.

This marking enables people to identify their property and is a deterrent to criminals.

Gardaí thanked INTEL Leixlip for kindly sponsoring the equipment.

Pictured are Garda Chris Fallon, Aedamair O Malley of INTEL, Superintendent Eamonn Curley and Lisa Harlow of INTEL.