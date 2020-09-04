Lock damaged and gardening tools taken from shed near Newbridge

Gardening tools were taken during a theft at a property near Newbridge.

Gardaí said a lock was damaged on a garden shed in Barretstown last week.

The owner said a hedge cutter and a garden strimmer were taken.

The incident took place between 10pm on Thursday, August 27 and 10am on Friday, August 28.

Newbridge Garda Station is investigating and appealed for information on any suspicious vehicles or people in the area during this time.