Newbridge shop pays touching tribute to “beautiful friend and colleague”

A warm in-store tribute has been paid to a "beautiful friend and colleague" in Dunnes Stores in Newbridge.

Rosie O'Connor, (nee Dolly) of Pacelli Road, Naas and late of Caragh passed away on Monday.

A photograph of Rosie accompanied by a candle is on display on a table in the store.

A framed tribute says: "In loving memory of our beautiful friend and colleague,

"You will remain forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten."

Rosie passed away peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

She is deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, son Matthew, daughters Emma, Kayleighann and Alannah, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, neices, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rosie's Funeral service took place via a live streaming feed on Wednesday morning.

The family kindly asked that donations if desired be made to www.friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie.