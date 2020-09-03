Kildare County Council gets plans for boutique hotel
Plans for hotel to rear of Hanged Man's Pub and Restaurant
Planning application for boutique hotel
Kildare County Council has received an application for a 20 bedroom boutique hotel.
The hotel will include a reception, lounge bar and restaurant, kitchen,cold room, beer store, plant room, toilets, canal-side decking, rooftop herb garden with solar panels, marquis tent, enlarged carpark, and all associated works to the rear of the Hanged Man's, Milltown.
The building is recorded in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Reg. no. : 11901813 and RPS number is B18-16.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on