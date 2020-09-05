Kildare Property Watch: Four-bedroom Prosperous bungalow on the market for €475,000

A four-bedroom detached bungalow — Blacksallies, Prosperous — is on the market with Coonan Property.

This exceptional detached residence extends to circa 151 sq m (1625 sq. ft.).

Blacksallies offers generously proportioned bedrooms and living accommodation with room to suit all requirements including a large open plan living space.

The property is located on over half an acre, with front and rear lawns and a large outdoor shed.

It is surrounded by open countryside yet situated in a peaceful, quiet location within two minutes’ walk of Prosperous village and all its amenities. According to the selling agent, the property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

The home is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €475,000.

Find out more

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 0 1 6286128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.