Kildare Property Watch: Narraghmore four-bed in a quiet cul-de-sac setting

A spacious four-bedroom family home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, at No 26 Lipstown Manor, Narraghmore, is on the market for €325,000 with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers.

Lipstown Manor is contemporary development of 30 detached family homes overlooking stunning country views.

The property’s accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room, bright open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, reception room, guest WC, four double rooms and main family bathroom.

The property boasts a large private rear garden with featured decking area, detached storage unit, oil fired central heating, double glazed windows, ample parking and much more.

Narraghmore is a popular country village within close proximity to the N9/M9 motorway and the village of Calverstown, and Kilcullen and the larger shopping towns of Newbridge and Naas. This property offers huge potential for prospective purchasers and is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a quality private home within a well maintained small development of large detached homes, according to the selling agent.

Find out more

For more information, contact Leona Donohoe of Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.