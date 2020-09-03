Kildare artist to hold exhibition in Dublin warehouse to ensure social distancing

Straffan artist Kathrine Geoghegan is showing her paintings which explore the North Bull Island on Dublin Bay at a large warehouse in Dublin due to social distancing protocols.

The venue, organised by Kilcock Art Gallery, is Associated Rewinds Ltd, Tallaght Business Park, Dublin D24E932 .

The exhibition is laid out over 6000 sq. ft of space and will be open to the public from 15th – 26th September.

Afterwards, the exhibition return to the Art Gallery in Kilcock for another four weeks until 17th October.

Eanna Ni Lamhna, Biologist, Environmentalist and broadcaster will open the exhibition.

Kathrine uses her paintings to show the habitats, plants, marshes, mud flats of the North Bull Island which is a UNESCO site.

She has spent over two years researching for this exhibition, which was postponed in April due to Covid-19.

Breda Smyth of Kilcock Art Gallery said: "It's a wonderfully colourful exhibition of 43 paintings. It would appeal to people interested in these habitats, plants and this unique biosphere."

WATCH VIDEO of Kathrine speaking about her new exhibition