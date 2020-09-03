Generator and power drill taken from van in Newbridge

Gardaí are investigating after equipment was taken from a vehicle in Newbridge.

A generator and a power drill were removed from a white Ford Transit van in The Gables area off the Athgarvan Road between Thursday night and Friday morning last.

Gardaí believe a number of people may have been involved and were travelling in possibly another van or pulling a trailer.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday last, August 27 and Thursday, August 28 a lawnmower was taken from a shed at a home on the Millicent Road in Clane.

The incident happened between 6pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday.

The latch and lock on the shed was broken during the incident.

Gardaí have appealed for information or if anybody saw suspicious vehicles or people in these areas.