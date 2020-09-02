"Stupidity or arrogant delusion" - Kildare TD uses Dáil to launch stinging attack on Oireachtas Golf Society dinner

Ceann Comhairle and Kildare South TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl has delivered a strongly-worded attack on those who held a golf dinner in Co Galway which breached public health guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

The controversial event triggered a political crisis which led to high-profile resignations of attendees including the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

The public outrage at the event in the Station House Hotel in Clifden also led to the Taoiseach recalling the Dáil from its six-week summer break.

Speaking to TDs in the Dáil chamber this afternoon, the Ceann Comhairle said:

"The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and many other public figures and leaders have quite rightly said that the dinner, hosted by the self-styled Oireachtas Golf Society, should never have happened.

"We all make mistakes. There isn't one amongst us, who if they had the time again, wouldn't change their approach to some issues or not engage in some situations.



"What isn't normal is for well-intentioned, intelligent and otherwise competent people to make a collective decision that is in itself fundamentally wrong.



"Serious and indefensible breaches of public health regulations occurred on the 19th of August in Clifden.



"These breaches were either the result of collective crass stupidity or arrogant delusion, or both.



"The event, and the circumstances that flowed from it, has damaged public confidence in our public system, and confidence wasn't high at the best of times - and confidence in this Dail has been damaged."

Mr O Fearghail said TDs had to work together to build confidence in our parliamentary system.

He added: "As legislators, we make the rules and the rules apply to everyone and there can be no exceptions or special treatment.

"There must be fairness, consistency and solidarity as we tackle the scourge of Covid-19."