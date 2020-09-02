SPONSORED CONTENT
Grants Available to Improve Shopfronts in Kildare
File Photo
Grants are available up to a maximum of €5,000 to support independent business owners to improve the appearance of shop fronts or commercial properties.
The fund will consider support for businesses on a case by case basis where funding is required for outdoor dining facilities subject to accordance with planning guidelines.
The Closing date is 31st October 2020.
You can find more details and an application form at localenterprise.ie/Kildare
