Gardaí investigating theft from back yard of home near Kilcullen
The SEAT van
A theft from a home in the Sunnyhill area of Kilcullen was reported at lunchtime on Friday, August 28 last.
A homeowner said CCTV showed a man who was driving a grey coloured SEAT van enter his premises at 1.40pm.
The intruder took scrap roofing lead worth €300 from the back yard.
The suspect was interrupted by neighbours and drove off.
The homeowner reported the incident to gardaí.
