Gardaí investigating theft from back yard of home near Kilcullen

A theft from a home in the Sunnyhill area of Kilcullen was reported at lunchtime on Friday, August 28 last.

A homeowner said CCTV showed a man who was driving a grey coloured SEAT van enter his premises at 1.40pm.

The intruder took scrap roofing lead worth €300 from the back yard.

The suspect was interrupted by neighbours and drove off.

The homeowner reported the incident to gardaí.