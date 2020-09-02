Chill out in Tramore! Beach apartment in Sunny South East for €105k

Looking for a hub beside the beach?

Well Number 8 Atlantic Coast apartment complex in Tramore offers quality accommodation opposite one of the country's most beautiful beaches with a host of amenities on the doorstep.

The property boasts a balcony with views of the beach and the town and would make a fantastic full-time residence, holiday home or a great investment opportunity.

The apartment is on the top floor of this block with consists of a large hallway/entrance hall,a bright-spacious living area with an open fireplace, dining area and kitchen.

There are two double bedrooms - 1 en-suite and a large main bathroom.

The Atlantic Coast development is very well maintained and is a very attractive complex with lots of green areas, landscaping and plenty of parking.

Overall this property is in a terrific location with generous space throughout and is a must view if your looking for a coastal property with all local services on the doorstep.