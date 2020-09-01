Kildare town sees opening of Southern Link Road
Now open to traffic
Kildare town
Kildare County Council have just announced that the Southern Internal Link Road (SILR) which includes the New Road Construction Linking the South Green Roundabout to the Dunmurry Road in Kildare town is now open to traffic.
The design and site supervision for the scheme was carried out by DBFL Consulting Engineers while Liffey Developments Ltd., were appointed by Makros Ltd., as the main contractor.
