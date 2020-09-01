Kildare town sees opening of Southern Link Road

Kildare County Council  have just  announced that the Southern Internal Link Road (SILR) which includes the New Road Construction Linking the South Green Roundabout to the Dunmurry Road in Kildare town  is now open to traffic.

 

The design and site supervision for the scheme was carried out by DBFL Consulting Engineers while Liffey Developments Ltd., were appointed by Makros Ltd., as the main contractor. 