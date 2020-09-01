Call for anti-skid surface at bad bend between two Kildare villages

Kildare Co Council has been requested to consider putting anti skid surfacing at a bend between Allenwood and Kilmeague.

Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick has suggested the traffic calming measure on the R415 route at the Coill Óg Equestrian Centre in Crosspatrick.

The issue will be discussed at the monthly municipal district meeting on Friday.

Councillor Fitzpatrick will also ask the local authority to provide an update on the preparation of a plan/construction in relation to traffic calming measures at Robertstown National School?

The Agenda also includes a motion calling on the Council to look at the possibility of making the Main Street in Clane one way and include a cycle lane as part of the change.