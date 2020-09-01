TD says live music going ahead without alcohol being allowed is 'another slap in the face' for pubs

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín is urging the Government to rethink the strategy on pub closures. .

He said:“Leitrim has had no reported cases of Covid in 20 days. Yet their pubs remain closed. Many other counties have had very low levels of Covid for the last number of weeks yet their pubs remained closed. This flies in the face of that logic”.

He said: "The pubs that have opened have had to jump through significant hoops to even partially open and keep their heads any bit above water. A pint cannot be purchased without €9 worth of food. Food is no protection against Covid. Yet massive country pubs better able to socially distance cannot open if they don’t serve food. Many others have beer gardens. In city centre locations restaurants and pubs have been allowed to use parts of the street to provide seating for customers. Similar could have been achieved for rural pubs also. A one size fits all rule does not make sense in many cases”.

He said: "Now the government is considering allowing for larger concerts to go ahead, but with no alcohol. This will be seen as yet another slap in the face for pubs. It is imperative now, if there is to be any future for pubs across the country, that the government step up and foot the bill for the stocks which will now have to be poured out by heart-broken, financially strained publicans. If the government do not step up to this challenge then many pubs in rural Ireland will never reopen again”.