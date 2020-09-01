HSE says Covid-19 testing site at Punchestown is "meeting increased demand "

The HSE has insisted that a new community Covid-19 testing site at Punchestown Racecourse is meeting the increased demand for tests in the county.

Health officials were forced to mobilise quickly after cases surged in Kildare partly due to dozens of new cases in meat plants.

A HSE spokesperson said: “The HSE acted quickly to respond to the initial surge in numbers in Kildare collaborating with National Ambulance Service (NAS), the Defence Forces, a local community college, a local business and local volunteers. Initially a school site, previously used as a testing site, St Conleth’s, Newbridge, was re-opened by NAS for two days followed by opening a ‘pop-up’ site for a fortnight (10th to 23rd August 2020) in the grounds of the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.

“It had five bays in tents, it was run by NAS for the first week and by HSE Community Services for the second week, with support from the Defence Forces and local volunteers.

“We moved from this ‘pop-up’ site to a surge site in Punchestown, which opened on Monday, August 24.

“This is a drive-through testing centre and will allow us to meet the current increased demand for testing in the Kildare area.

“This is possible thanks to the support of the management from Punchestown Racecourse and continued collaboration with the Defence Forces and local volunteers.”