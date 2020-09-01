Call for full-time Covid-19 testing site in Kildare following lockdown

Welcoming the lifting of the Kildare lockdown, politicians have called a permanent Covid-19 testing hub in the county.



A Covid-19 testing site in Newbridge had been stood down earlier this summer after case numbers had dropped and patients travelled to Dublin to be tested.

However Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless told the Leader that a drive-through facility at Punchestown must be a permanent fixture to cater for local testing.

“Kildare may be out of the lockdown but we’re not out of the woods yet and we need to carefully monitor case numbers on a daily basis.

“The testing centre in Punchestown should remain there so adequate daily testing can be carried out as having to travel to Dublin may be a deterrent to some patients.”

Mr Lawless said that while he believes local lockdowns work, they may need to be re-focused on specific areas where the risk is the greatest rather than an entire county.

He explained: “Some tweaking is needed so we don’t have towns which are several miles away unnecessarily locked down.”

Back to routine



Independent TD and qualified medical doctor Dr Cathal Berry described the lifting of the lockdown as “brilliant for the county” and he said everybody is relieved and proud and reassured.

He added: “Overall I think we’re in a good place. The cases are coming down. There are only five people in ICU in the country, only around 33 in hospital in total.

“France had 7,000 cases in a 24 hour period at the weekend - thankfully we’re nowhere near that.

“With the schools coming back now, families are getting back into a routine and they will have to get the new Leaving Cert calculated grades right next week.”

Dr Berry said that authorities must be quick to learn from their mistakes and carry out testing before clusters happen.

He explained: “We’re told there is capacity for 100,000 tests a week but we’ve only ever achieved is only around 60,000 tests.

“There were 13,000 Covid-19 tests carried out in the state on one day — the highest daily number recorded to date.

“I think you must have ‘smart testing’ instead of ‘mass testing’.

“You must look at vulnerable cohorts of society - we saw how it could be done with high risk areas areas like nursing homes and then meat factories and Direct Provision centres.

“Authorities have shown that they can learn from their mistakes and do better the next time around.”

The TD also believes that local lockdowns may be a crude instrument but they have proven that they are working.

He added: “What NPHET has told us to do is clearly working.

“Kildare has proven that the approach of ‘contain, suppress and support’ is working when it comes to local lockdowns.

“It’s shown itself to be a workable model that can be replicated to other parts of the country.

“NPHET is made up of medical people of international renown who view things through a medical prism.

“None of them never ran a business such as a café or a restaurant or a hotel so they’re not able to walk in the shoes of people in the local business community.”

Difficult period



Minister for State Martin Heydon said: “Great to have Kildare restrictions lifted. The period since 7th August has been difficult for Kildare residents, businesses and sports clubs.”

Mr Heydon said that he is continuing to to work with County Kildare Chamber, the Local Enterprise Office and Government departments to ensure sufficient supports are in place to help businesses.

trade immediately and get back to some kind of normality.

Isolated lockdowns of immediate affected areas need to be the way forward as the blunt instrument of county wide lockdowns makes no sense at all and does not work.”

Live alongside the virus?

CEO of Co Kildare Chamber Allan Shine said a way must be found to allow society to live alongside the virus because severe restrictions can paralyse business activity.

He said: “The news of the lifting of the lockdown in Kildare is welcomed by the business community here who have faced an unprecedented three weeks of economic disaster. Cashflow remains the number one concern for business.

“The conversation must start now as to how we live and work with Covid in the country until a vaccine is found.

“Isolated lockdowns of immediate affected areas need to be the way forward as the blunt instrument of county wide lockdowns makes no sense at all and does not work.”