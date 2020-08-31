PHOTOS: Vehicle fire and rollover incidents on M7/N7 at weekend
The car with smoke billowing from it on the M7 and the rollover on the N7
There were two serious road traffic incidents on the M7 and N7 at the weekend.
On Saturday, a vehicle pulled over on the M7 near the Mountrath exit after smoke started billowing from it.
The smoke reduced visibility for passing motorists for a time.
On Friday, Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a 'roll-over collision' on the N7 between Junction 5 - Junction 4 Rathcoole.
Two lanes were partially blocked until emergency services dealt with the incident.
Traffic was returned to normal flows after the incident was cleared.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on