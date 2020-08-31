Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 31

The death has occurred of Pauline Cuddihy (née Tallon)

Newbridge, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare

Cuddihy (nee Tallon), Pauline, late of Newbridge and formerly of Lower Hodgestown, Donadea, County Kildare. (Peacefully) surrounded by her family following a short illness, bravely fought. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Vinny, children, Katie, Ava and Aaron, her parents, Willie and Mary Tallon, sister Caroline, brother William and a large circle of family and friends.

Till we meet again

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, Pauline's funeral service will be private. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so below.A private service will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Rathcoffey Church.

Pauline's family would like to sincerely thank everybody for their kind prayers and thoughts at this very difficult time, but also ask for their wishes of the house to remain private. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations can be made at cancer.ie.

The death has occurred of Mary DORAN (née Dillon)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare

DORAN Mary (née Dillon), (Mount Carmel, Newbridge and late of The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - 30th August 2020. Predeceased by her brothers Ed and Pat. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bill, daughters Sandra, Deirdre and Maria, son William, sons-in-law and partners, grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Evan, PJ and Annie and partners, sister Anne, brothers John and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and Jack, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions,can leave a condolence message below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Harrison McKeown (née Mc Keown)

Old Grange Wood, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved partner of Willie and much loved mother of Aishling, Dylan, Breffney and Debbie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her mother Eileen and father Michael, son in law Brendan ,grandchildren , brothers, sister, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Gary Byrne

Spin Bridge, Kilcock, Kildare

Spin Bridge, Kilcock and Boston, U.S.A.

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Ann LEAVY (née O'Connor)

Leixlip, Kildare / Kilnamanagh, Dublin

LEAVY (nee O’Connor) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilnamanagh) August 28th, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Silver Birch, Connolly Hospital, Ann, beloved mother of Tracy, Paul and Wendy, a devoted grandmother of Luke, David, Dylan, Seán, Eve, Fionn, Luke, Adam, Grace and Lily and loving great grandmother to Kaitlyn and Rhéa. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sisters Ethna and Eileen, brother Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Joe, daughter-in-law Tracy, brothers-in-law Michael and Noel, sisters-in-law Ann and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Ann where we will honour her life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Ann’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 1st September 2020, at 11.00 o’clock by following the link below, after the Requiem Mass Ann will be buried in Esker cemetery, Lucan.

https://confeyparish.ie/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland https://www.epilepsy.ie/content/make-donation.