Kildare Property Watch: Five-bed bungalow in Clane with oodles of potential

A five-bedroom detached bungalow at 1 Liffey Lawns in Clane, which offers huge potential to a buyer, has come on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers.

The property has an entrance hall, a sitting room with cast iron fireplace, kitchen/dining room, family room or formal dining room, WC, five bedrooms with master en-suite, plus a walk-in closet, and a main family bathroom. The home boast large front and rear gardens with mature hedging and shrubs, feature decking and patio area and a wrap around drive way.

The property benefits from oil fired central heating, double glazed windows, outdoor lighting, an outdoor water point and an alarm system. The home itself is in need of refurbishment but has huge potential to be a beautiful family home.

Liffey Lawns is a charming, well maintained development with a lovely family atmosphere just a few minutes' walk from Clane village and its array of excellent amenities including shops, schools (primary and secondary), church, cafes, pubs, restaurants, leisure centre and a wide range of sporting and recreational facilities.

It is also within commuting distance, whether by road, rail from Sallins or bus, to Dublin City Centre.

The property is ideally located for further development, subject to the relevant planning permission.

Viewing

The home is on the market for €350,000. For more information, please contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.