Property: Site with planning permission for 63 houses on sale in Meath

A ready-to-go site with full planning permission for 63 homes has come onto the market in Kilmessan, Co Meath.

The sale is being handled by Coonan Property, Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas.

The land is for sale by private treaty. It offers a developer the opportunity to acquire a site on c.5.9 acres (2.4 ha) with FPP for 63 houses.

The planning is for a mix of housing types, mainly three- and four-bed semi-detached, detached and terraced homes. The planning, which was granted in July 2019, is adjacent to the recently marketed Bracken Hill development and has an attractive layout and a house type suitable to today’s market.

Kilmessan is a most attractive village located in the heart of county Meath close to the towns of Dunshaughlin, Trim and Navan.

It is just 6 km from the M3 motorway with easy access to Dublin city and surrounds and is also just a 20 minute drive to Pace railway station with a regular commuter service to Dublin Docklands. It is also served by a regular bus service to Dublin.

Attractive village

Kilmessan is well-known as a very attractive village with a large part of the village designated as an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

Large mature trees play a very significant role in defining space and views within the ACA. Furthermore, the attractive stone walls and mature trees within the ACA form a pleasant backdrop to the village. There is the full range of local amenities in Kilmessan including shops, pubs, national schools, church and sporting clubs. Nearby there are a range of sporting amenities available including golf at Killeen Castle, Knightsbrook and Royal Tara, racing at Navan and Fairyhouse and hunting and shooting available locally also.

Kilmessan has also a long history of being a most successful hurling club.

Contact Philip Byrne Coonan Property at 01 6286128 for further details on the land. Price On Application.