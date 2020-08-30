Stretch your legs in Kildare with a walk this STEPtember

Kildare Sports Partnership are delighted to host Kildare’s first walking month this September.

To adapt to the challenging circumstances surrounding Covid-19, Kildare Sports Partnership have redesigned the annual Kildare Walking Festival event to ensure participants remain safe, while also promoting the importance of staying active and enjoying the many scenic canal walks available across county Kildare.

Participants will have the opportunity to complete walks in their own time.

Those who complete six of the 15 stages will receive a beautiful Kildare Sports Partnership snood which is ideal to keep you warm this winter or use as a face mask.

Coordinator with Kildare Sports Partnership, Syl Merrins, said: “The importance of physical activity to our physical and mental wellbeing has never been highlighted as much as it has over the last few months as we all adapt to the new norm that we find ourselves in.

“Kildare Sports Partnerships continues to engage with our various target groups around the county, in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

“Our STEPtember Walking Month is another initiative that helps people become fitter and healthier in a safe environment, using the outdoor amenities that are available’.”

Register your place free on the link available on Kildare Sports Partnership social media platforms or email ksp@kildarecoco.ie.