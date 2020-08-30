Motoring: New from Toyota at Crossings Naas

The new Toyota Proace City van and the new generation Yaris 2020 were delivered to Crossings Toyota on the Sallins Road last week much to the delight of the staff who have been eagerly awaiting the arrivals. Covid-19 put a halt to the scheduled Proace City Roadshow, which was supposed to take place between April and May this year and delayed the release of the two new models for months. The dealership is now taking orders on both and are advising interested parties to make an appointment to come view them.

PROACE CITY: The new Proace City range meets a wide range of business needs, with different loading and seating configurations and powertrain options. The compact van is presented in two different lengths — short at 4.4m and long at 4.7m. Both can be specified with three front seats, and as panel or glass vans; the long version is also available as a crew cab. The passenger version is offered with five or seven seats both in the short and long version. There’s a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains and a choice of five or six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Other advanced equipment features available for the Proace City include a wireless smartphone charger, unique-in-class electric parking brake and, for the passenger version, a panoramic roof with electric shade and a parking assist system. For both short and long wheelbase variants, tight spaces and city streets pose no problem as the asymmetric rear doors making loading a breeze.

Proace City has everything customers need to run their business, and can be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen to access audio and smartphone functions, Apple CarPlay (including Siri assistant) and Android Auto (including Google assistant), plus Bluetooth, and USB/Aux-in connections. Prices start from €18,600 and competitive leasing options are available from Toyota Financial Services.

NEW YARIS: The all new Toyota Yaris has been redesigned both inside and out. Harnessing over 20 years’ Hybrid expertise as well as the quality and innovation synonymous with the Yaris name, the stylish, dynamic and perfectly proportioned fourth generation Yaris is set to bring new energy to the road.

The new Yaris petrol has Toyota’s most efficient 1litre and 1.5litre petrol engine driving from 5.6L/Km (50mpg) and with low CO2 emissions. It’s the most affordable entry into the new generation Yaris and has a sporty drive, manual gearbox, higher HP and lower CO2, with the self-charging Hybrid-electric version arriving a little later in the year. The Yaris petrol is available from €18,950 or €157/month on PCP, making it a very desirable car.

Liam Fitzpatrick, dealer principal of Crossings Toyota Naas said: “We’re delighted to have the new generation Yaris and Proace City finally with us — there’s been lots of customer excitement around the new models and the new Yaris promises to be a best seller here in Kildare. It’s the perfect combination of style and performance and available in both petrol and hybrid means it will appeal to a large audience.”

Crossings Toyota Naas would like to welcome their customers to come and view both models now on site in their dealership on the Sallins Road. Bookings to view recommended. Call 045 256875 or email sales@crossings.ie for more information. HSE and Covid-19 guidelines in place.