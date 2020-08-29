KWWSPCA Warning: cable ties and dog thefts

Another word of warning. These cable ties were found on the fence of a property where there was a litter of German shepherd pups. Apparently one cable tie means there is one dog in a property worth stealing, two cable ties means more than one dog!

Be vigilant and if you see any unusual markings on your gates, fences or even wheelie bins, take them off and report the incident to the gardaí

POSTPONEMENT OF KWWSPCA WAG & BONE DOG SHOW

Unfortunately, the annual KWWSPCA Wag & Bone Dog Show that was due to be held on Sunday, September 6, at Punchestown Racecourse, has been postponed due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, but we hope to reschedule it for some time later in the year.

MANY THANKS TO KILDARE VILLAGE

The KWWSPCA would like to thank the management of the Kildare Village for giving the Society the coins that are thrown into the Wishing Well at the Village. The latest donation has just been counted and it amounted to €414 which is very much appreciated during these hard times.

DOG OF THE WEEK – BULLET

This lovely collie above is Bullet, who recently came into our care after being surrendered to a pound because he was getting out of his garden and going to the local green to play with the kids.

Bullet is seven years old and is a super dog. He is really easy going, affectionate and he is very easy on the lead as he is just happy to plod along beside you. He loves to stop for cuddles and rubs.

He is very good with other dogs. We have no idea what he is like with cats. Bullet is neutered, fully vaccinated and is microchipped (chip number 972274200126611, origin Ireland). We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are needed to complete the adoption and a secure garden is required.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

