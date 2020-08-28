Tourism gets €500,000 funding for Co Kildare for Autumn/Winter

Into Kildare are delighted to announce they have secured a €500k funding for tourism in the County.

Following a meeting organised by Into Kildare with the Minister of Tourism, Catherine Martin earlier this week, Fáilte Ireland has now committed half a million euro of funds to the recovery and supports of the tourism and hospitality sector in the county.

The funding is set to make a significant impact for the recovery of businesses throughout the county over the coming months. A proactive and sustainable Autumn/Winter marketing and promotions campaign is now planned to kick-start the county’s tourism recovery programme. The campaign will be developed with consultation from Into Kildare, Fáilte Ireland and other industry stakeholders.

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey said; “This funding is great news for tourism in Kildare and comes at a time when recovery of the sector is at a crucial point. The meeting with the Minister during the week was a great endorsement of support for tourism in Kildare, as local Oireachtas members joined with ourselves, the Cathaoirleach and Into Kildare to set out the urgent need for financial aids to help the county re-open to visitors as early as possible. We are delighted we have achieved that and can now commence planning a full and sustainable recovery for the sector.”

Chairman of Into Kildare, David Mongey said: “We very much welcome this announcement, it provides a positive path forward for our members and other tourism related businesses in the county. On behalf of Into Kildare I would like to thank the Minister and Failte Ireland for their on-going support for Kildare’s tourism industry.”

Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare added: “As an organisation we can now start planning the recovery for our members and look forward to working ‘hand in glove’ with Failte Ireland and implementing new initiatives that will enable us become a competitive force in tourism in the country.”