Co Kildare workers being hit by reductions in wage subsidy scheme of concern says TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North James Lawless is calling for the Government's Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to be extended for workers in Co Kildare.

The Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will become the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme from next Tuesday.

Deputy Lawless said: “The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme was introduced to support employers affected by Covid-19. It subsidises the wages of workers up to €410 a week. The government is switching to a new scheme which is called the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) from next week which will see the maximum payment per week set at €203 per employee. It had previously been up to €410 a week."

He said:“While the new scheme does appear to be broader, I would appeal that the current scheme remains in place for businesses in Kildare which remain in lockdown and really starting to struggle. Minister Donohoe has said today if any employers move into the scheme, they will be in it for the full six-month period. Under the new scheme there will be a six week lag time to claim back payments. This is not acceptable as many businesses will not have the cash flow to support this, in particular businesses in Kildare."

Deputy Lawless said: “To date, over 69,500 employers have registered with the TWSS and over half a million people have received at least one payment on the scheme. My concerns are that the payment is to be reduced and this will have a huge impact for the people of Kildare as the county remains in lockdown."

“I would appeal to the Minister to extend the TWSS in its current form for the people while lockdown continues,” concluded Deputy Lawless.