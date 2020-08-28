Kildare's 'wet pubs' to stay shut for the moment - review in two weeks

Co Kildare's 'wet pubs' will have to wait a few more weeks to open their doors for the first time in nearly six months.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) considered the reopening of pubs that do not serve food at a meeting on Thursday.

Previously, the earliest pubs would be permitted to reopen was Monday, August 31st.

Following the meeting, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said “we didn’t feel that we could recommend today that it would be appropriate for pubs to reopen next week.”

The matter would be considered again in two weeks time, along with other recent restrictions on indoor gatherings to six people, and 15 outdoors.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Colm Henry said the increase in cases, plus the 14-day incidence now standing at 33 per 100,000, along with the reopening of schools are strong reasons for pubs to stay shut at this time.

He said while controlling the behaviour of people in society is not always possible, the advice remains to avoid crowded indoor settings and minimise social contacts.

Dr Glynn said yesterday that the National Public Health Emergency Team considered the issue of pubs that do not serve food at its meeting.

But he said given the current epidemiological situation it did not feel it would be appropriate for them to open next week and the situation is being kept under review.

Professor Philip Nolan, head of the National Public Health Emergency Team Epidemiological Modelling Group, said the key to suppressing the virus is to stick to the advice from health officials, particularly in relation to limiting social interactions.

"We're all going to have to ration the number of people we meet" and "we need to starve this virus of the opportunity to transmit," he added.

Fifty-two of the 93 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday are among men and 41 among women.