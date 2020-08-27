Newbridge boutique owner expresses heartache at today's closure

A popular Newbridge boutique is closing its doors with Covid 19 'the final nail in the coffin', for Vanity Fair.

A statement from the owners said: "It is with a broken heart, that we have to sadly announce today that Vanity Fair will not be reopening. We have struggled and anguished over this decision, but there is no other choice. We have to put our company into liquidation. There is no other way. There is no recovery, no way back from the damage Covid 19 has caused to our beautiful business. The road to recovery is too far away, the beginning of it isn’t even in sight. The commitments involved with a shop like Vanity Fair are just too high. Bricks and mortar retail has struggled over the past 10 to 12 years, it never properly recovered from the last recession. The effect that Covid 19 has had on our economy was the final nail in the coffin for Vanity Fair."



The online statement said: "I’ve watched other businesses close their doors over the last few months and hoped against hope that the same thing was not awaiting us. I can’t speak about this yet. I will, in time, but I’m too broken now, I’m shattered into tiny tiny pieces."



The statement said: "I know some people will think this is an overreaction, and will think I’m making light of real grief or loss, but as someone who has experienced real life loss and grief that nearly destroyed me, I can honestly say that this feels the exact same. I can feel the same pain of my broken heart in my chest."

The online statement added: "There are a tough few weeks ahead of us so I’ll be quiet on stories as we try to navigate our way through this mess. Thank you all for your support over the last ten years, and especially over the last few months. We, and our beautiful team of truly amazing women, very much appreciate it. It was the best ten years of my life. I will miss that space so much. It was my dream. How lucky am I to have been someone who got to live their dream, even if it did end too soon. Thank you to everyone who was part of our journey, the Treacy family, all the neighbouring businesses, our suppliers, our customers, but most especially, our wonderful team. Without them, none of it would have been possible or as special in the first place. Thank you.Nessa and Dino."