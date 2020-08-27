COVID-19 LATEST: Kildare is low again today with only 7 cases but lockdown stays

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Wednesday 26th August, the HPSC has been notified of 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 28,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

52 are men / 41 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

73 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

34 in Dublin, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Laois, 5 in Limerick, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath. Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has said that while the coronavirus situation is improving in Kildare, the number of cases has not stabilised to a point to enable a lifting of restrictions at this point.

However peaking at this evening's press briefing, Dr Ronan Glynn said that the measures in place in Co Kildare to slow the spread of Covid-19 "are having precisely the effect we want".

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to review the latest trends on Covid-19 and the situation in Co Kildare, which remains under restrictions that were introduced earlier this month.

Dr Glynn said the situation will continue to be closely monitored.

There have been 93 cases of the virus reported today, with seven reported in Kildare.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has previously said that while the restrictions in Co Kildare are working, the difficult question for NPHET to consider is if the infection rate has been reduced enough, as lifting restrictions could cause it to increase again.

Dr Glynn said; “We continue to see a slow growth of COVID-19 in Ireland.

“The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts. If we do this and keep practicing the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the COVID Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The R-number is now between 1 and 1.2. While this is an improvement on what we have seen recently, it is still not where we want to be. We are still seeing growing transmission of the disease and we need to bring the R-number back below 1 if we are to effectively slow the spread of transmission."