Newbridge doctor calls for MRI scans for Covid-19 after his test

Newbridge doctor Adrian McGoldrick has called for advanced medical treatment to be made available to some coronavirus patients.

It comes after the Rathangan native had asymptomatic Covid-19, which was established by a test in May. The doctor, who is also well known in the horseracing community, had none of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 such as a severe, cough, headache ort loss of taste or smell.

Inflamed

Since then he has developed myocarditis. This occurs when the heart muscle becomes inflamed and this in turn can affect the heart muscle and the heart's electrical system, reducing the heart's ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

In a tweet he said the myocarditis diagnosis was confirmed less than two weeks ago.

“My message is that this virus is potentially deadly so please follow advice. “

“We need to tell people this as many times as necessary.”

Treatment

He believes that advanced medical treatment should be made available in the form of a cardiac MRI, which allows doctors to see the heart in more detail than any other imaging format available.

MRIs are non invasive and can more accurately identify the need of coronary angiography, coronary stenting or bypass operations.

He said the National Treatment Purchase Fund should be used to provide free cardiac MRI screening to the public.

He wants it made available to all public patients with any virus symptoms.

Dr McGoldrick told the Leader that it is important to get the message out there that people need to take the medical advice relating to the virus.

“What happened in my case is a warning to other people and the tweet attracted a lot of attention which is useful because it’s important we tell people that the message need to be reinforced.”

Recuperates

For now Dr McGoldrick is off work on medical advice as he recuperates.

“I hope to get back working full time again as a GP in September,” he said.

The former senior medical officer at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, who retired in December 2018 after 11 years in the role, is also hoping to return to the racecourses as one of twenty medical officers providing crucial clinical cover and racecourses around the country.