Man in Direct Provision centre makes plea for €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment

An unemployed man living in a Direct Provision centre on the Kildare border has made a plea to get the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Father-of-three Christian Bayizilampassi was working at a meat processing plant in the midlands but lost his job when a Covid-19 outbreak occurred at the facility.

Christian (37), who is living in the former Montague Hotel in Emo, said he was tested three times for Covid-19 and was negative on each occasion.

He is originally from the Congo but had been living in South Africa before he came to Ireland as an asylum seeker in 2019.

Daily Express Allowance

Christian is currently receiving €38.80 per week, known as a Daily Express Allowance, given to people in direct provision centres.

However, he believes he should qualify for the €350 PUP amount as he had been working and lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is also currently seeking work in the security sector.

He said: "I think I should be entitled to the PUP as I lost my job directly due to the pandemic.

“And while I was employed I was paying my PRSI and all my taxes. And I am currently looking for work.”

No delay



A Department spokeswoman told the Leader on Monday: “There is no delay in processing applications for Pandemic Unemployment Payments.

“The quickest and easiest way to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online at www.MyWelfare.ie.

“The Department is unable to comment on individual cases.

“However, if the person concerned wishes to contact us directly we can arrange for an official to review his application.”

The PUP was extended to people living in direct provision in early August after they were originally excluded from the scheme.

March 13

According to the Department of Social Protection's website, the PUP is payable where a person was in employment immediately before March 13, lost their employment because of the pandemic and are not in receipt of income from their employer.

According to the most recent figures, around 313,00 people are receiving the Covid-19 PUP but this figure is falling slowly every week as people return to work as the economy reopens.