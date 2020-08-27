Kildare County Council refuses planning for residential development

Kildare County Council has refused planning for a residential development containing 68 units.

The planned units at Derrinturn consist of a mix of tenure of one, two and three bedroom units as follows: 28 No. semi-detached,two storey 3 bedroom houses, eight terrace houses in 2 blocks of 4 units, two storey three bedroom houses on two blocks of four units, two storey three bedroom houses, eight semi-detached, single storey two bedroom houses, 24 No. terrace

houses/maisonettes in 3 blocks of 8 units consisting of four three bedroom two storey terrace units and four

one bedroom end of block maisonettes.All associated site development works, part of the ongoing development at Cluain Dara, Derrinturn,Co. Kildare. Landscaping, screen planting and redevelopment of partially commenced internal site

works. The parent planning permission for theongoing development of these lands was approved and commenced.