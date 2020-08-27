Garda appeal over teenager missing for four days

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Steven Furey who has been missing from the Navan area of Co Meath since Sunday.

Steven is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of thin build with short black hair.

When last seen Steven was wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers with grey trainers.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Steven to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9079 930, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.