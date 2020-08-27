Kildare County Council gets planning application to develop Guest House Bed and Breakfast

Kildare County Council has received a planning application for the development of a B&B Guest House in Carbury Village.

The planning application is for the development of new, one and a half-storey contemporary style "Bed & Breakfast" Guest House of 255m² over 31m² basement, containing five bedrooms (two of which are guest rooms).

Planning is also for the reconstruction of a neighbouring historical cottage,which will serve as of ancillary accommodation to

"Bed & Breakfast", with two guest bedrooms on siteof 0.05ha 3.

Also the application for planning includes effluent treatment system for both properties, and all associated ancillary site works,

upgrading existing farm gate entrance to recessedresidential use entrance, with new gates and piers.



