Will Kildare lockdown be lifted? Experts meet to discuss local Covid-19 figures

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting meet today to review the latest trends on Covid-19 and the situation in Co Kildare, which remains under partial lockdown.

The number of cases has been falling sharply since August 15 when 81 were recorded as the first lockdown was imposed.

There were 164 new cases of Covid-19 reported last night, with 22 cases in Kildare.

However there were only five cases in Kildare with 17 and 13 the previous two days.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that while the restrictions in Co Kildare are working, the difficult question for NPHET to consider is if the infection rate has been reduced enough, as lifting restrictions could cause it to increase again.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday that a significant number of cases had been seen in Dublin, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days.

Remarkably, there are still only 28 confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospitals across the country, with just four of these patients in intensive care.

The number of suspected cases in hospitals has reduced from to 102 from 181.

Seven of these are in intensive care.

Three meat processing plants - which were shut down earlier this month after Covid-19 outbreaks among workers caused local lockdown restrictions - have begun a phased reopening this week.

Kildare Chilling Co in Kildare town confirmed it began a ‘gradual reopening of its facilities’ on Monday as did O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe.



Irish Dog Foods in Naas also said it expects to be fully operational this week.

The current lockdown is due to remain until September 6.

People living in Co Kildare should only travel within the county and the only exceptions include travel to work, to medical appointments and to collect medicines for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people.

Businesses such as cafes and restaurants can only offer take-away food and allow 15 people dine outdoors.

Venues such as cinemas, theatres, leisure centres and betting shops are closed.

Statistical expert, Conor Riordan displayed a graph on Twitter to show that Kildare has fallen bellow the 50 level (for cases per 100,000 population) for the first time in 21 days.

He added: "Excellent progress and very positive position for lockdown exit.

"Slight rise tomorrow based on the 22 cases announced today but nothing to be too worried about yet. Still on track to be exit this month."