Athy Municipal Villages get €1.7million in funding over next 18 months
Works to start soon
Aoife Breslin welcomes the funding
Villages in the Athy Municipal District will get €1.7million in two phases over the next two months,with some of the funding working on footpaths, for social distancing.
The funding will be given over 18 months, says Cathaoirleach Aoife Breslin and Cllr Mark Leigh, and is part of the National Transport Authority for Active Travel Measures.
The first phase of the works are to commence in the coming weeks and will include, improvements to footpaths to allow social distancing, connectivity, cycle lanes, resurfacing of road, pedestrians crossings and upgrade of junctions.
The breakdown of funding is
Moone €380,000
Crookstown €355,000
Calverstown €100,000
Narraghmore €110,000
Kilmead €180,000
Timolin €140,000
Ballitore €130,000
Nurney €205,000
Kilkea €85,000
Castledermot €550,000
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on