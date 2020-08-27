Athy Municipal Villages get €1.7million in funding over next 18 months

Villages in the Athy Municipal District will get €1.7million in two phases over the next two months,with some of the funding working on footpaths, for social distancing.

The funding will be given over 18 months, says Cathaoirleach Aoife Breslin and Cllr Mark Leigh, and is part of the National Transport Authority for Active Travel Measures.



The first phase of the works are to commence in the coming weeks and will include, improvements to footpaths to allow social distancing, connectivity, cycle lanes, resurfacing of road, pedestrians crossings and upgrade of junctions.



The breakdown of funding is

Moone €380,000

Crookstown €355,000

Calverstown €100,000

Narraghmore €110,000

Kilmead €180,000

Timolin €140,000

Ballitore €130,000

Nurney €205,000

Kilkea €85,000

Castledermot €550,000







