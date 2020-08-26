LATEST: New Kildare sightings have emerged of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan during 14-day self isolation

Fresh details have emerged of new sightings in Co Kildare of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan when he was supposed to be on a 14-day quarantine after arriving into the country from Belgium which is not on the 'green list' of countries.

Mr Hogan told RTÉ News yesterday that he broke no regulations while in Ireland, was no risk to anybody but made big mistakes and is very embarrassed.

He also apologised again for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway last week but denied breaching Covid-19 quarantine rules.

However a woman called RTE's Liveline programme today to say she was "100% certain" she saw Mr Hogan having a meeting in the Library of the K Club on August 6 - the day he was discharged from a Dublin hospital.

Mr Hogan has insisted that a negative Covid-19 test meant he didn't have to continue with his quarantine - but the HSE disputes this and says the 14 day rule still applies.

A woman also told The Irish Times today that she saw Mr Hogan dining with two other guests in the restaurant of the K Club resort for around two hours on the evening of July 31 - the day he arrived in Ireland and should have been in self isolation.

Another woman who stayed at the K Club during the first week of August said that she saw Mr Hogan meeting two others, a man and a woman, in the bar of the resort on Thursday, August 6th.

She also said she also saw the EU Commissioner in the breakfast room of the K Club during the first week of August.

In the details he provided to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Hogan says he arrived in Ireland on July 31 and travelled to his apartment at the K Club where he stayed until August 5 when he was admitted to hospital in Dublin.

He was discharged the next day - August 6 - and returned to Kildare.



In his statement, Mr Hogan said he travelled from Co Kildare to Co Kilkenny on 7 August, before the local lockdown rules came into effect.

He also said he stopped briefly at his Kildare apartment on August 17 and again on August 21 to collect belongings before a flight to Brussels the following morning.

Here is the official Timeline submitted by Mr Hogan to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:

31 July – I arrived in Ireland, completed the statutory Passenger Locator Form and travelled to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare.

5 August - I was admitted to a Dublin hospital for a medical procedure.

While in hospital, I tested negative for Covid-19 (www.citizensinformation.ie confirms that a negative test result ends the self-restriction period).

6 August - I was discharged from hospital and returned briefly to my temporary residence in County Kildare.

7 August – I travelled to Kilkenny before the local lockdown rules came into effect at midnight in Co. Kildare (and neighbouring counties Laois and Offaly).

12 August - I travelled to Dublin from Kilkenny for essential work reasons, which required my attendance at the European Commission office. While in Dublin, I also had separate meetings with the Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and with Minister Robert Troy, to brief them on events relating to ongoing negotiations with the U.S.

13 August – I played golf in Adare, Co. Limerick and returned to Kilkenny.

17 August – I travelled from Co. Kilkenny to Co. Galway via Co. Kildare. I stopped briefly in Co. Kildare at the property in which I had been staying for the purpose of collecting some personal belongings and essential papers relating to the ongoing negotiations with the USTR, Robert Lighthizer, which continued while I was in Co. Galway. This culminated in an agreement on a package of tariff reductions on 21 August.

18 August – I played golf in Co. Galway, staying in Clifden. (no formal dinner or reception).

19 August – I played golf in Clifden, and subsequently attended a formal dinner for which I have since apologised.

21 August – I returned from Galway to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare to collect my remaining personal belongings, including my passport, and stayed there overnight to catch an early morning flight to my primary residence in Brussels from the nearby airport.

22 August – I returned to Brussels.