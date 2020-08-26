LOST & FOUND: If your wallet was missing for 20 years you'd have given up on it wouldn't you?

A 20-year-old mystery has been solved for the lucky owner of this wallet.

It was handed into Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin - after it was first reported lost at the turn of the century.

Officers said a member of the public handed the wallet in at the Dublin station on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí said: "It appeared to have been buried a long time."

But but some ID cards including an AIB Visa bank card and Institute of Education student card remained inside.

Gardaí cross-checked the information with the Garda's PULSE database which is used to record investigations.

And they discovered that the wallet had been reported missing in the year 2000, two decades ago!

Gardaí even managed to track down the owner and return the wallet, complete with bank cards which we presume have been long cancelled and expired.