Rathangan to get pedestrian crossings within next few weeks
Funding secured
Pedestrians Crossings for Rathangan
Cllr Anne Connolly says that Kildare County Council have agreed to install three pedestrian crossings in Rathangan, within the next few weeks. Funding has been approved.
It is anticipated that the pedestrian crossings will be at Rathangan Garda Station, just before the Church car park, which will make safe crossing for children attending Bunscoil Bhríde and at the GAA Pitch.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on